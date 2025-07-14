Germany only has six Patriot missile systems left

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, according to his interview with the Financial Times.

According to the publication, Germany originally had 12 Patriot air defense systems. Three of them have already been transferred to Kyiv.

Two more were leased to Poland, and at least one is constantly undergoing maintenance or being used for training. This leaves the country with only six operational Patriot systems.

"We only have six left in Germany. That’s really too few, especially considering the Nato capability goals we have to meet. We definitely can’t give any more," the minister said.

At the same time, Pistorius noted that he is scheduled to meet with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in Washington on Monday. They will discuss a roadmap for US support to Europe.

Pistorius also mentioned he would revisit a proposal he made to Hegseth last month, requesting US approval for Germany to purchase two Patriot systems from the US to transfer them to Ukraine.

In the same interview, the German defense minister confirmed that Germany will not supply Ukraine with its long-range Taurus missiles.

MNA/