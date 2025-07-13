  1. Politics
Jul 13, 2025, 6:08 PM

NATO chief to travel to US for talks on arms delivery

NATO chief to travel to US for talks on arms delivery

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General Mark Rutte will travel to Washington on Monday for talks with US President Trump about arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Rutte and Trump are scheduled to discuss Trump’s proposal that NATO member states begin funding US-supplied weapons for Ukraine.

Under this plan, European allies would also be responsible for taking possession of the weapons and ensuring they are delivered to Ukrainian forces, NL Times reported. 

Trump has announced he will make a “major announcement” about Russia on Monday. It is not yet clear if the statement will address the weapons.

In addition to meeting Trump, Rutte will hold talks with US Secretary of State Rubio and Defense Secretary Hegseth. He is also expected to meet members of Congress during his visit to Washington.

MA/PR

News ID 234262

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News