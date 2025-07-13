UNESCO adds Iran’s Khorramabad Valley to World Heritage List

The decision was made at the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in the French capital, Paris, on Friday, marking a first for Iran, as the country has never before had a cluster of sites from the Paleolithic era included on the prestigious list.

The recognition also marks a major milestone in understanding early human history in the Zagros Mountains.

The prehistoric caves date back over 60,000 years and are considered one of the oldest known human habitats.

The sites, including the Yafteh, Kaldar, Qomri, Konji, and Gilvaran caves, are situated along a significant migratory route used by early humans traveling from Africa to Asia and Europe.

anian officials have stated that this area provides exceptional and extensively documented evidence of human habitation dating back from the Paleolithic era to the Iron Age.

Following the announcement, Iran’s minister of cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts, Reza Salehi-Amiri, described the listing as an intelligent and cultural response to the Iranophobia project.

He further called this achievement a milestone in Iran’s cultural diplomacy and a reflection of the country's rich civilizational history.

Situated in the western Zagros mountain range, the Khorramabad Valley has been an important cultural and ecological corridor between Mesopotamia, the Iranian Plateau, and Central Asia for millennia.

UNESCO experts have emphasized the uniqueness of the site, stating that no other location with such ancient, verified human habitation has been recognized globally.

The nomination represents the result of extensive interdisciplinary research and collaboration among Iranian and international experts over the course of several years.

Iran's new inscription adds it to a prestigious group of countries, including France's Vézère Valley, Spain's Altamira Cave, China's Zhoukoudian, Indonesia's Sangiran, and India's Bhimbetka, that preserve Paleolithic sites on the World Heritage List.

For the international archaeological community, the recognition of Khorramabad’s prehistoric site represents not only a significant scholarly achievement but also a major cultural milestone.

The region now rightfully claims its place in the world's human evolution, connecting continents, timelines, and species in one valley that has witnessed over 60,000 years of human history.

RHM/