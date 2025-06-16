Israeli attacks on Iran will not go unpunished

Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the U.N. Amir Saeid Iravani stressed that the Iraniab nation will never weaken in its determination to defend its homeland against the Israeli regime.

The full text of speech by Iravani at the U.N. session is as follows:

Statement by H.E. Mr. Amir Saeid Iravani, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations

Before the 79th Session of the General Assembly

Agenda Item 30: Elimination of unilateral extraterritorial coercive economic measures as a means of political and economic compulsion

June 16, 2025-New York

Mr. President,

I would like to thank the President of the General Assembly for convening this meeting. I also express my appreciation to the distinguished representatives of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and Eritrea, respectively, for submission and introduction of the draft resolution on International Day against Unilateral Coercive Measures.

Mr. President,

As highlighted by the United Nations General Assembly in its relevant resolutions, unilateral coercive measures have negative effects on international cooperation. The negative impact of unilateral coercive measures not only implicate state to state economic relations but also that of private entities nearly in all sectors such as food industry, health, technology, civil aviation, environment, etc.

The detrimental impacts and negative humanitarian consequences of unilateral coercive measures are manifest. Eventually and as highlighted by the Special Rapporteur on UCMs, such so-called “exemptions” are non-existent in reality. Claims of such “exemptions” are a false narrative aimed at deflecting the illegal nature and grave consequences of these unlawful measures on the population of affected countries. Nonetheless, the very unlawful nature of unilateral coercive measures could not be precluded with such claims.

Mr. President,

Unilateral coercive measures violate a multitude of established international legal norms. These measures constitute flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of international law and the principles set forth within the Charter of the United Nations, in particular, sovereign equality and non-intervention. Unilateral coercive measures undermine the right and freedom of States to engage in international economic cooperation and to choose the forms of organization of their foreign economic relations. Such measures are unlawful, they could not be justified under misleading labels, nor could they be compared in any manner with the United Nations Security Council sanctions that might be adopted in accordance with the Charter and in full compliance with international law.

In the light of the foregoing, the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations have submitted a draft resolution for consideration by the General Assembly today. It aims to designate an International Day against UCMs so as to raise global awareness on the adverse effects of unilateral coercive measures and to promote international cooperation and respect for international law. We invite Member States to actively support the draft resolution.

Mr. President,

In the present august international setting established on the basis of the Charter of the United Nations, it would be a remiss if we do not refer to one of the ongoing flagrant violations of the Charter of United Nations and threats to the international peace and security. On 13 June, the Israeli regime initiated an unprovoked and premeditated aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran targeting civilian populated areas where millions of people live, killing hundreds of civilians, including women, children, scientists, and university professors while leaving more than a thousand injured. The criminal regime of Israel has also committed acts of terrorism by targeting Iranian peaceful nuclear facilities, which are under full supervision of the IAEA. These are, without a doubt, horrendous crimes and violations of all the red lines.

Such abhorrent crimes do not surprise anyone as the genocidal regime has demonstrated since its illegitimate inception to the present day, its total criminal nature and hatred towards international law and the Charter of the United Nations. We strongly condemn the acts of aggression, egregious crimes and terrorist attacks of the Israeli regime. The Islamic Republic of Iran does not hesitate to exercise its right to self-defense under Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, as it is acting decisively in this consequence right now.

To conclude, I would like to seize the opportunity to pay tribute to all of our people including our fallen heroes, senior military officials who defended our country throughout the ongoing terrorist attacks of the Israeli regime, some of whom were martyred along with their family members.

Our message is clear: make no mistake, our people will not falter in their resolve to defend their homeland against the Israeli regime, we will not allow the regime to operate with impunity, the Israeli regime will be held fully accountable.

I thank you, Mr. President.

