Yemen targets Tel Aviv airport with a ballistic missil

In a statement released on Thursday, the Yemeni forces said they used a Zulfiqar ballistic missile in the operation, Press TV reported.

The Yemeni missile attack “successfully achieved its goal” and triggered air raid sirens in more than 300 towns and cities across the Israeli-occupied territories, it added.

The operation sent millions of Zionists to shelters and halted air traffic at the Ben Gurion airport.

Also in their statement, the Yemeni forces vowed to keep developing their military capabilities and step up their battle in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people.

They further said that they are working to expand their attacks against targets in the occupied lands, as well as Israeli-linked vessels.

“These operations will continue until the aggression against Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted,” they emphasized.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military claimed that it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.

Recently, Yemeni forces sank two Israel-bound ships, the Magic Seas and Eternity C, after they violated a navigation ban in the Red Sea.

The Yemeni Armed Forces began their campaign against Israeli-linked ships and targets in the occupied lands in November 2023, a month after the usurping regime unleashed its genocide in Gaza.

Yemen halted its attacks in January, when Israel accepted a Gaza ceasefire.

Two months later, however, Israel unilaterally broke the Gaza truce and resumed its aggression, prompting the Yemeni forces to resume their operations in support of Palestinians.

MNA