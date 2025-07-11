The Frontline: A book about father of Iran’s missiles

Titled Khatt-e Moqaddam (“The Frontline”), the book offers a powerful account of the early days of Iran's missile development program, anchored in the life of Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam—reverently known as the “Father of Iran’s Missile Industry.”

A compelling historical narrative rooted in factual detail and personal legacy has been released by Shahid Kazemi Publications.



Written by Fa’ezeh Ghafarhadadi, the work blends story-based narration with meticulous historical accuracy, steering clear of fantasy or embellishment.

It spans the formative period from July 1984 to December 1986, spotlighting Moghaddam’s role in establishing Iran's ground-to-ground missile command within the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

Following directives issued by the late Imam Khomeini (RA), the founder of the Islamic Republic, to form the tri-service branches of the IRGC, Tehrani Moghaddam was appointed Commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Force in 1985.

His enduring commitment to research and scientific advancement laid the groundwork for Iran’s indigenous missile capabilities.

His efforts led to the development of strategic missile systems including Shahab-1, Shahab-2, and the long-range Shahab-3, as well as innovations like the Persian Gulf missile and sophisticated guidance systems.

Beyond technical milestones, Khatt-e Moqaddam serves as a tribute to Moghaddam’s character—depicted with nuance and admiration.

The book explores how battlefield limitations in artillery firepower prompted the creation of a forward operations base, known as “Khatt-e Moqaddam,” a military hub designed to support tactical missions and logistics in warfront settings.

From command appointments to groundbreaking innovation, the story chronicles a visionary figure whose strategic thinking reshaped Iran’s defense doctrine.

Available in Persian, the book is poised to become an essential read for scholars and military historians alike.

Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, born in Tehran on October 29, 1959, joined anti-Shah protestors at age 19, shortly before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Demonstrating an early interest in weaponry, he secretly produced grenades for the revolutionaries, using them to seize a military vehicle on February 11, 1979.

Following the Islamic Revolution, Tehrani Moghaddam joined the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), tasked with protecting the revolution, and held numerous positions.

He became a key figure in developing the IRGC's missile and artillery capabilities during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, a role he maintained long after the war ended, dedicating himself to advancing Iran's missile program until his death.

On November 12, 2011, General Tehrani Moghaddam was killed in a large explosion at a missile garrison near Tehran, along with several other IRGC officers. At the time, he was preparing for a missile test.

He had been appointed as the IRGC commander’s missile advisor and head of the Self-Reliance Organization of the IRGC in mid-December 2006, a position he held until his death.

Tehrani Moghaddam is credited with establishing Iran’s missile capabilities, earning him the title Father of Iran’s Missile Program.

He also established Hezbollah's missile units during a visit to Lebanon in the 1980s.

Tehrani Moghaddam established Iran's missile program during the Iran-Iraq War and analysts believe his work based Iran’s defense strategy on missile capabilities and deterrence, effectively negating military options for Iran's adversaries.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour