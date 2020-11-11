Iran owes its authority, power to Martyr Tehrani Moghadam

A ceremony held on the occasion of the anniversary of the martyrdom of General HasanTehrani Moghaddam (29 October 1959 – 12 November 2011).

In this ceremony, General Majid Mousavi said that today, the Islamic Republic of Iran owes its authority and power in the region and world to the efforts of all the martyrs, such as General Soleimani and General Tehrani Moghaddam who brought peace and security for the Iranian nation.

Referring to the enemies’ move of preventing Iran from achieving missile power through imposing the toughest sanctions, General Mousavi said, "Today, however, with efforts of Martyr Tehrani Moghaddam, relying on indigenous knowledge and defense industry, Iran, After Russia, is one of the most powerful countries in the world in terms of missile power."

Deputy Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force

Hailing achievement of IRGC Aerospace Force in the fields of launch silos, missile system, short-range, long-range missiles and continental missiles, he said, “Martyr General Tehrani Moghaddam's decision to rely on the domestic defense industry, based on leader’s guidelines, was so fruitful for boosting Iran’s defense power.”

known as the father of Iran's missile program, Tehrani Moghaddam founded Iran’s long-range missile program and designed the Shahab, Ghadr, and Sejjil missiles with an operational range of more than 1,000 kilometers.

He martyred on November 12, 2011, in a blast at the Alghadir missile base at Bid Ganeh, 30 miles away from Tehran.

