Jul 7, 2025, 12:42 PM

Yemen strikes key Israeli infrastructure in massive attack

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Yemen’s armed forces announced a large-scale retaliatory operation targeting Israel with ballistic missiles and drones, striking key sites including Ben Gurion Airport and a power plant in Ashkelon.

The spokesperson for Yemen’s armed forces stated that the country’s air defense systems successfully repelled Israeli warplanes, thwarting plans to strike several Yemeni cities.

Yahya Saree said the Yemeni military forced Israeli jets to retreat from Yemeni airspace, preventing them from carrying out certain airstrikes.

In response to the aggression, the Yemeni military launched a unique retaliatory operation using 11 ballistic missiles and drones, targeting multiple Israeli sites.

According to the statement, Yemen used hypersonic missiles to strike Ben Gurion Airport, Ashdod Port, and a power station in Ashkelon.

Saree further declared that the Yemeni drones successfully reached their targets in occupied Palestine and that Israeli air defense systems failed to intercept them.

This is a developing story...

