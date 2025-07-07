  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jul 7, 2025, 6:54 AM

Israel launches massive airstrikes on Yemen

Israel launches massive airstrikes on Yemen

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Yemen’s strategic Al-Hudaydah port came under heavy bombardment by the Israeli regime early on Monday, in an attack that could further inflame regional tensions.

Reuters, quoting local sources, reported hearing loud explosions in the Yemeni port city of Al-Hudaydah.

In an official statement, the Yemeni Ansarullah movement confirmed the aggression, stating that the Zionist enemy launched a series of wide-scale airstrikes targeting the port of Al-Hudaydah.

Zionist sources stated that Israeli warplanes fired nearly 20 heavy missiles at the port.

Channel 14 of the Zionist regime reported that 57 bombs were used in the recent attacks on Yemen.

Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, condemned the brutality of the Zionists and stated that the Arab state's air defenses effectively confronted the Israeli aggression.

"Our air defenses are fully prepared and equipped to confront any Israeli aggression against our country with full strength and capability," Saree underlined.

MNA/6522023

News ID 234035

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News