Israel launches massive airstrikes on Yemen

Reuters, quoting local sources, reported hearing loud explosions in the Yemeni port city of Al-Hudaydah.

In an official statement, the Yemeni Ansarullah movement confirmed the aggression, stating that the Zionist enemy launched a series of wide-scale airstrikes targeting the port of Al-Hudaydah.

Zionist sources stated that Israeli warplanes fired nearly 20 heavy missiles at the port.

Channel 14 of the Zionist regime reported that 57 bombs were used in the recent attacks on Yemen.

Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, condemned the brutality of the Zionists and stated that the Arab state's air defenses effectively confronted the Israeli aggression.

"Our air defenses are fully prepared and equipped to confront any Israeli aggression against our country with full strength and capability," Saree underlined.

MNA/6522023