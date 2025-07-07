  1. World
Jul 7, 2025, 7:53 PM

Yemeni army says Magic Seas ship sinks after strike

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces said on Monday that the Magic Seas ship, which was attacked after ignoring warnings on the ban on sailing towards the Israeli ports, completely sank at sea.

"By the grace of God, the Magic Seas ship sank completely in the depths of the sea. The ship had been the target of operations by the Yemeni armed forces after its owner company repeatedly violated the decision to ban entry into the ports of occupied Palestine," Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Monday. 

The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces emphasized that "The latest violation of this company was the entry of three ships affiliated with it into the ports of occupied Palestine during the past week despite warnings from the Yemeni navy."

Saree further said that "The moments of the sinking of the Magic Seas ship are available in both audio and video formats."

