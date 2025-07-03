US THAAD missile system activated in Saudi Arabia

According to Mehr News Agency, citing Asharq Al-Awsat, the Saudi defense ministry confirmed that the first deployment of the U.S.-made Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system has been launched in the kingdom.

These systems are designed to intercept short- and medium-range ballistic missiles.

The deployment followed training programs conducted in Saudi Arabia and was inaugurated during a ceremony at the air defense forces research center in Jeddah Province.

The Saudi Ministry of Defense stated that the move aims to strengthen the country’s air defense capabilities and protect its strategic areas.

Meanwhile, the American magazine Newsweek reported that the THAAD system—relied upon by the Zionist regime to defend against retaliatory missile attacks from Iran and Yemen—has often failed to intercept missiles fired from these countries toward occupied territories.

Newsweek also revealed that the United States consumed nearly 20% of its global THAAD missile reserves in its recent efforts to support Tel Aviv against a wave of missile strikes.

MNA/6519296