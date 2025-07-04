Unity of Islamic Ummah only way to stop Israel crimes

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met and held with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan.

"I have always believed that Iran's relations with neighboring countries should be expanded, because sustainable security in the region is only possible through cooperation between neighbors," Pezeshkian said in this meeting.

Despite the huge resources in the Islamic world, it is regrettable that the Zionist regime recklessly commits blatant crimes in Gaza, killing tens of thousands of women and children, he said.

"This aggression was carried out with the open support of America and Europe and in complete violation of international principles and rules. The only way to stop this process is the unity of the Islamic Ummah," Pezeshkian said.

"Iran's principled policy is to engage with all its neighbors and create a region of peace and tranquility. When the Zionist regime attacked Iran, it thought the Iranian people would be divided, but everyone, even domestic critics, stood united against the attack,"

RHM/