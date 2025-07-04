Palestinian groups launch joint attacks on Israel military

The Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced in a statement on Thursday night that they had targeted the Israeli military command and control headquarters in the southern Gaza Strip with a missile, and that the attack was a direct hit.

In another statement, the Al-Quds Brigades emphasized that in a joint operation with the "Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades", affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, targeted positions and gatherings of Israeli military forces north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip with mortar shells.

The Quds Brigades also announced the destruction of an Israeli tank in the center of Khan Yunis, saying that this action was carried out by detonating two bombs planted with the remains of the occupying army's equipment.

These attacks were carried out within the framework of armed resistance against the occupation and in response to recent Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip.