Hamas, Israel to hold ceasefire talks as genocide continues

A Palestinian official told AFP that international mediators have informed Hamas that negotiations will restart in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday, Press TV reported.

"Mediators confirmed to Hamas that indirect talks with Israel will begin in Doha today, Sunday," the official said.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that a negotiating team is traveling to Qatar for indirect discussions on a Gaza ceasefire proposal.

“The team departed for Doha to address remaining points of contention with Hamas,” KAN stated.

Earlier, the office of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in a statement that it plans to send a delegation to Qatar for indirect talks with the Gaza-based group.

However, it said, Netanyahu has rejected as “unacceptable” changes requested by Hamas to the 60-day ceasefire proposal, without elaborating on them.

The announcement came a day after Hamas said it has responded in “a positive spirit” to the Gaza ceasefire proposal and is prepared to enter talks about implementing the agreement, which includes the exchange of captives and negotiations to end the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have bombed a house in Gaza City, killing at least 12 people, amid reports of ceasefire talks.

This came a day after Israeli strikes killed at least 42 Palestinians across Gaza, with dozens of the fatalities identified as aid seekers, according to reports from the besieged territory’s hospitals.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed at least 57,268 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and wounded 135,625, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas was also reached on January 17. The agreement went into effect on January 19.

Israel resumed its genocidal war on Gaza on March 18, killing at least 400 people in overnight attacks, shattering the two-month ceasefire with Hamas.

Israel, with backing from the United States, decided to remove itself from the negotiations for phase two of the ceasefire deal that would ultimately see an end to the war and the release of all Israeli captives still being held in Gaza.

