Resistance in Lebanon will never surrender, says Qassem

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem responded to the parties calling for the resistance disarmament, urging them to call for the withdrawal of the occupation forces from all the Lebanese territories.

“Defense requires no permission. When a true alternative to defend the country is available, we can then discuss all the details with those who claim they can provide such defense. We are close, not far, from engaging in such a discussion,” Hezbollah leader said, according to Al-Manar TV English website.

Addressing the central Ashura commemoration at Sayyed Al-Shuhada Compound on the ninth eve, Sheikh Qassem reiterated that Hezbollah may never surrender.

“Far from us is humiliation!”

Sheikh Qassem underlined the miscalculations of the Lebanese parties who have hidden behind the enemies to overpower the resistance supporters who neither surrender to the enemies nor relinquish rights.

“Achievements are when we liberate our land and our homeland — this is our call to you, and we are ready.”

State in Lebanon

Hezbollah Secretary General said, “We love and believe in our country and our land, and we are committed to it. True patriotism is holding on to the land, defending it, raising children on it, loving it, and building a deep relationship with it. We are patriotic in every sense of the word.”

Sheikh Qassem asked whether there is any contradiction between Islam and the homeland. “Never. Islam calls us to love and defend our homeland, to cling to the land of our ancestors, and to be a model of purity, faith, and honesty within our nation.”

“At the level of the state, if there are citizens—as is the case in Lebanon—who do not want to return to Islamic legislation, then there must be another legal system that we all agree on. That is what exists today.”

“The solution is mutual understanding,” his eminence added, “That’s why we declared our commitment to the Lebanese Constitution and laws as an inseparable part of the shared living we seek within the Lebanese nation.”

Ashura and Islam

Sheikh Naim Qassem indicated that marking Ashura aims basically at reviving the teachings and principles of Islam, “which Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his household defended.”

“Islam came and said: You, man, are responsible for bearing arms, fighting, and defending the land and the people — and you, woman, are not responsible for bearing arms.”

“A woman is a partner in jihad. Just as the man has a role, the woman has a role too. The rear front is no less important — it involves caring for the children, providing food, water, medicine, treatment, and boosting morale. This is also part of the battle.”

“Imam Hussein (PBUH) sought to uphold truth in a difficult time to establish it — and he succeeded, because his mission has lasted until today and will continue until the Day of Judgment. That is true success,” his eminence said.

“When pioneering figures in Lebanon emerge, grounded in the Islamic path that upholds truth and principles, they represent a practical embodiment of what we believe in and commit to.”

Sheikh Qassem recalled that the Master of the Martyrs of the resistance, Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi (may God bless him), stood firm in moments of hardship when it was said that the eye cannot confront the needle, adding that he had full trust in Allah’s victory and carried the cause of Palestine and the liberation of the land following the path of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

When we engaged in “The Formidable in Might” and “Al-Aqsa Flood” battles in support of Gaza, we offered a significant number of martyrs — including women and children on the battlefield, Sheikh Qassem said.

“During the war, we also presented the Master of the Martyrs of the Ummah, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may God bless him), the noble, great, exalted, and sacred martyr who founded this honorable Husseini path. He offered his son Hadi as a martyr and worked alongside the youth and the people.”

“We always repeat with you and say with you: [We are ] At your service, O Hussein — [We are] At your service, O Hussein — because Imam Hussein (PBUH) carried the message with honesty and trust, and conveyed it to us — so that we fully understand that both men and women are responsible in the battle of truth against falsehood.”

Raise your heads high and be assured, even if they try to frighten you, Sheikh Qassem addressed the resistance supporters.

“Do not worry — you are superior in thought, behavior, ethics, jihad, the future, obedience, and attaining victory or martyrdom. You will not be defeated before the enemies of the Ummah because we are people who carry the great idea and great faith.”

