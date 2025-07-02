Iran remains fully prepared to counter any renewed aggression

Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, and his Greek counterpart, Giorgos Gerapetritis, held a telephone conversation this Tuesday afternoon to discuss the latest regional developments following the cessation of the Zionist regime’s military aggression against Iran.

The Iranian Foreign Minister touched upon the flagrant violations of the United Nations Charter and international law by the Zionist regime and the United States in breaching Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty. Araghchi underscored the necessity for all states to condemn the military aggression of Israel and the United States against Iran. He warned that indifference toward such blatant violations by Israel and the United States—including their breach of the non-proliferation regime and Security Council Resolution 2231—would entail irreparable consequences for international peace and security.

Araghchi recalled the Zionist regime’s military aggression, carried out in coordination and collusion with the United States in the midst of Iran-U.S. negotiations, describing it as a grave blow to the very essence of diplomacy. He further emphasized that the continuation of impunity for the Zionist regime with regard to heinous crimes committed in the region, especially the genocide in Gaza, is a primary driver of growing insecurity in West Asia.

He stressed that the resolute military operation undertaken by Iran’s armed forces was an exercise of the inherent right of self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, and came in response to the military aggression by the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, as well as the dangerous attack on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities. Araghchi affirmed that the Islamic Republic of Iran remains fully prepared to counter any renewed act of aggression.

The Greek Foreign Minister extended condolences over the martyrdom of numerous Iranian citizens and expressed deep regret over the dire humanitarian situation of the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza. He voiced hope that the current ceasefire would hold and that negotiations would proceed.

The two foreign ministers agreed to maintain regular communication and ongoing consultations.

MNA/FNA