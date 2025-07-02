Saudi Arabia receives written message from Iran

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a written message from his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on relations and ways to support and boost them across all fields.

The message was received on behalf of Prince Faisal by Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed El-Khereiji during a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The officials reviewed bilateral ties and discussed issues of mutual interest.

MNA/6518034