Iran Armed Forces ready to counter any Israeli aggression

Araghchi held a phone call with his Venezuelan counterpart, Yvan Gil Pinto, on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and the latest developments in the West Asia region following the military aggression by the Israeli regime and the U.S. against Iran.

The top Iranian diplomat expressed gratitude for the firm stance of the Venezuelan administration in condemning the military aggression conducted by the Israeli regime and the U.S. against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Araghchi emphasized that the recent U.S.-Israeli aggressions against Iran, which constitute a blatant violation of the principles and rules of the United Nations Charter and international law, have placed regional and global peace and security under unprecedented threat and have further exposed the hypocrisy of the supporters of the Israeli regime.

He stressed the necessity for the international community and the U.N. Security Council to hold the U.S. and the Israeli regime accountable for their military aggression against Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as their violation of the fundamental principles of the U.N. Charter and peremptory norms of international law.

“The illegal U.S.-Israeli aggressions, conducted during indirect Iran-U.S. negotiations, dealt a fatal blow to diplomacy,” Araghchi said.

Reaffirming Iran’s resolve to defend its national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and legitimate rights, Araghchi said, “As demonstrated during the 12-day patriotic defense, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are fully prepared to counter any adventurist move by the Zionist regime and its supporters with all their might”.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister, for his part, reiterated his country’s condemnation of the U.S.-Israeli aggressions, expressing condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iran’s government, and people.

"Venezuela has emphasized in relevant international organizations and bilateral engagements with other countries the need to prevent the recurrence of such violations of international law. As a friendly country, Venezuela will always stand by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added.

MNA/IRN85879465