Iranian, Tajik FMs discuss regional developments

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a phone conversation with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, to discuss bilateral ties and the latest regional developments following the joint aggression by Israel and the United States against Iran.

During the phone conversation, which took place on Tuesday, Muhriddin once again condemned the military assault as a violation of fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.

He also conveyed condolences and solidarity from the people and government of Tajikistan to the Iranian nation.

Muhriddin emphasized that Dushanbe has denounced the attacks in international forums and bilateral exchanges, expressing confidence that the wise and resilient Iranian nation will overcome the current challenges with strength.

Araghchi, for his part, thanked Tajikistan for its stance, describing the unified position of regional and Islamic countries against the Israeli and U.S. aggression as a sign of shared awareness within much of the international community regarding the threats posed by Israeli lawlessness.

He also underscored the responsibility of the UN Security Council, the International Atomic Energy Agency, and other relevant international institutions to hold the genocidal regime accountable for its gross violations of international law.

MNA/IRN85878420