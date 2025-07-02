Iran nuclear issue should be resolved politically: China

According to Global Times, in response to a question about remarks reportedly made by Israel's consul general in Shanghai during an interview with Bloomberg, suggesting that China should use its political and economic sway to rein in Iran's military and nuclear ambitions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that serious conflicts have erupted recently in the Middle East, and the essence of the issue is very clear. China aims for a sustained and effective ceasefire and seeks to foster a return to peace and stability in the region.

Mao emphasized that the Iran nuclear issue should be resolved peacefully through political and diplomatic efforts. China hopes that all involved parties will collaborate to steer the Iran nuclear issue back toward a political solution, she said.

MNA