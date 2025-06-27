Iranian missiles absolute nightmare for Israel: Ansarullah

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has congratulated Iran on its glorious victory over the Israeli regime and its backers in the recent war of aggression against the Islamic Republic, stressing that Iranian missiles were “an absolute nightmare for the Zionist entity.”

In a televised speech from the Yemeni capital Sana’a on Thursday afternoon, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said Iran’s victory marks a triumph for the entire Muslim world.

“We felicitate Iran on its great victory over the aggressive, oppressive, and criminal Israeli enemy. We congratulate Muslims on Iran's historic triumph. This victory benefited the entire Islamic world,” he said.

“The defeat that the Zionist enemy and its criminal partners, led by the United States, Britain, Germany and France, suffered in the face of Iran marks a victory for the entire Muslim Ummah (nations),”

He added that the Islamic world has for decades been beset by crises created by enemies, emphasizing that God's power and authority stand over all creation and Muslims can overcome their challenges and dangers through reliance on such an incontrovertible fact.

“Failure to observe God’s commandments will provide enemies with the opportunity to dominate the Muslim world,” the leader of the Yemeni resistance stressed.

The Ansarullah chief went on to describe the volume of preparations made by the Israeli enemy to attack Iran with US support as fairly large, saying it took the Tel Aviv regime more than a year to get ready for the war of aggression.

“The peak of danger in attacking Iran was the Israeli enemy's attempt to push the Islamic Republic out of its way with the aim of dominating the [West Asia] region,” Houthi said.

He praised Pakistan’s condemnation of Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear, military and residential sites as “an insightful and excellent reaction” compared to other Muslim governments and countries.

He also commended Turkey's strong denunciation of the Israeli airstrikes as “a clear, obvious and well-versed behavior.”

“The defeat of the Israeli enemy was a loss for the Zionist regime itself, the US, and all of its Western sponsors,” the Ansarullah leader said.

Houthi stated that US President Donald Trump’s call for Iran's “unconditional surrender” showed the true nature of the enemies' objectives, underscoring that Washington and the Tel Aviv regime ended their attacks with Iran accepting no conditions.

“The defeat of the Israeli enemy at the military level was completely obvious. The Zionist entity failed to achieve its goals of destruction,” he said.

“The Israeli enemy could not protect itself against Iranian missiles and suffered huge losses. The waves of Iranian missile attacks were an absolute nightmare for the Israeli enemy and marked an unprecedented incident.”

He emphasized that Israeli settlers were living in an extraordinary state of terror and fear during Iranian missile strikes and hid themselves in bomb shelters.

“The Zionists experienced the same conditions as Palestinians in Gaza in terms of bombardment and destruction. The defeat of the Israeli enemy was very great, and Iran was victorious, thanks to its leadership, the IRGC (the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps), the Army, and the Iranian nation,” Houthi said.

He said the victory of the Islamic Republic of Iran belongs to all Muslims, Arabs, and the Palestinian issue.

“The downfall of the Islamic establishment in Iran or its surrender and subjugation is an impossible and unfeasible matter. If the goals of aggressors against Iran had been achieved, it would have significantly changed the face of the region,” Houthi stated.

He added that the main goal of attacking Iran was to change the face of West Asia, which means the enemies will go after other regional governments and countries.

“The Organization of Islamic Cooperation did not issue anything other than a statement of condemnation regarding the aggression against Iran. What this organization lacks, as opposed to its name, is cooperation. Cooperation in the Muslim Ummah does not exist apropos the Palestinian cause or other significant issues,” Houthi said.

“It is a great blessing and divine victory that the Israeli enemy is defeated despite its might, aggression, resources, and the support of the US and the West.”

RHM/Press TV