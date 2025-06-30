German Chancellor Merz criticized for anti-Iran positions

Asked about the German interior minister’s recent visit to the occupied Palestinian territories and his plans to boost ties with the Zionist regime, Esmaeil Baghaei said at a presser on Monday that the stances taken by Germany and France on the Israeli regime’s war of aggression against Iran were unacceptable.

He said the comments made by the German officials have turned the European country into a “historic accomplice” in the Israeli atrocities, as they have tried to portray a brazen act of aggression as a dirty work.

Baghaei was referring to the comments by Merz who said that Israel was doing the “dirty work” for everyone by striking Iran.

“Everybody knows what that word means. I didn’t think that the German chancellor might use the terms that were employed to justify Hitler’s actions. They (German officials) must explain why they are using such language which is sort of rubbing salt in the wound of Iranians,” the spokesman said.

MNA/TSN