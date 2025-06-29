Any threat to Leader by anyone amounts to Enemy of God

Any attack on Shia Marja and Leaders of the Islamic nation is considered as an attack on the pillar of Islam and also the lives of all Muslims, and will receive a harsh and crushing response from freedom-seeking people of the world and the pious nation of the Islamic Iran.

Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani, in a message on Sunday, said that criminal president of the United States, who has nothing but murdering, plundering, and assassination in his black record and has consistently supported the crimes of the brutal Zionist regime, has dared to make a foolish comment regarding the esteemed position of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“We declare that any attack on the Shia Marja and Leader of the Islamic Ummah is considered an attack on the pillar of Islam and also lives of all Muslims, and will receive a harsh and crushing response from the faithful nation of the Islamic Iran and all freedom seekers of the world,” the ayatollah

Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani went on to say that the terrorist US government and its oppressive rulers should know that not only will these threats not undermine the will of the people of the country, but also will further strengthen the unity and amity of the Islamic Ummah.

Earlier on Sunday, Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi issued a fatwa in which he declared anyone who threatens the Leader, and Shia Marja to be the Enemy of God, who has to be fought against according to Islamic teachings.

