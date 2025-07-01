Pakistanis to harshly react to any act against Iran's Leader

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency correspondent, Liaqat Baloch strongly condemned the threatening statements made by the US President Trump and Prime Minister of the Zionist regime Netanyahu against Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu made empty claims on destroying Iran and changing the regime, but in practice, even despite US and Israeli attacks against Iran, they completely have failed, he emphasized.

Instead of accepting this total defeat, they (US and Zionist regime) have now made threats against the life of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, he said, adding that not only this threat is dangerous for the world peace, but also it is a major threat to the national sovereignty and the will of people of an independent country.

The Zionist regime is an illegitimate regime and Netanyahu is a war criminal, so that Netanyahu's criminality has been proven in the international courts, and international organizations and the Islamic Ummah are facing a difficult situation at this critical condition, Liaqat Baloch noted.

The religious and political leader of the Sunnis of Pakistan emphasized that if, God forbid, the slightest attack is made on the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Pakistani nation will respond to it harshly and decisively.

The government and people of Pakistan have always stood by Iran, he stressed, reiterating that if the slightest action is taken against Iran, its Leader and the Establishment, the reaction of the Pakistani people will be very strong.

