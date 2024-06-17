Leader visits Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi at hospital in Tehran

The Leader visited Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi at a hospital in Tehran on Monday.

Ayatollah Khamenei was briefed on the process of treatment of the hospitalized cleric and prayed for his recovery and health.

The Leader also lauded Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi for his valuable efforts to promote religious sciences, guide people, and broaden knowledge.

The unwell cleric also thanked the Leader for his affection.

Born in 1927 in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz, Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi is a prominent Shiite Marja' (source to follow or religious reference) and a religious leader who has written numerous books and trained a lot of seminary students.

MNA