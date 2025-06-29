Anybody who threatens Leader, Shia Marja is "Enemy of God"

After threats were made by the criminal American president and the leaders of the child-killing Zionist regime against the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and the senior Shiite clerics known as Marja, a group of believers submitted a request to His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi regarding the duties of Muslims in response to such threats. Grand Ayatollah Makarem response to the question put forward by his followers is as follows:

"Any person or regime that threatens the Leader or Marja (May God forbid) is considered an enemy of God," Grand Ayatollah Makarem said in his Fatwa, which is a response to the question to him.

The senior Iranian Shia Marja added that "any cooperation or support for that enemy by Muslims or Islamic states is haram or forbidden. It is necessary for all Muslims around the world to make these enemies regret their words and mistakes."

He also said that if a Muslim who abides by his Muslim duty suffer hardship or loss in their campaign, they will be rewarded a fighter in the way of God, God willing."

May God protect the Islamic community from the sinister acts of the enemies and hasten the reappearance of the Imam Zaman.

MNA/6515334