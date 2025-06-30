Ayatollah Haeri warns against taking action against Leader

Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali-Akbar Hosseini Haeri, one of the senior Shia authorities and prominent scholars of Najaf, issued a statement following threats made by the US president and leaders of the Zionist regime against the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In light of the recent escalation of attacks by the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran, we strongly condemn the brutal aggression of this abhorrent regime against the sacred land of Iran. These aggressions are a blatant violation of both international and divine laws, and they constitute not only an insult to the dignity of Muslim nations but a declaration of war on Islamic and human values, the statement reads.

Regarding the explicit threats targeting the leadership of the Islamic Republic, we clearly state that any attack on him is an attack on the entire Muslim Ummah. This is because he is not merely the political leader of a state, but also holds religious authority over the Islamic nation. He is a symbol of resistance and Islamic unity, and a guide for the jihadist path against arrogance and global tyranny, it added.

Therefore, we warn the United States and the Zionist regime that the consequences of continuing this aggressive and reckless path will be extremely severe. The Muslim Ummah will never allow any violation of its religious and political authority. Anyone—regardless of their rank or position—who attempts to undermine the status of the Wali faqih will face a crushing and regret-inducing response from the Islamic nation, it underlined.

