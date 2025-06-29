EU reacts to Iran’s suspension of coop. with IAEA

In a post on her X account, Kallas wrote, “Full support to the IAEA and DG Grossi in his task to continue to monitor impartiality Iran’s nuclear program.”

This will be key for a diplomatic settlement of the issue, she added.

Earlier, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Iran will suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) until the country’s nuclear security is guaranteed.

He further pointed out that any kind of cooperation with the agency, or submission of reports to them, and also entry of the agency’s inspectors to Iran will be strictly banned until the security of Iran’s nuclear facilities and scientists is ensured.

The plan to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency was approved by the parliament in principle.

On Wednesday, the Iranian Parliament approved the suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after an overwhelming vote.

This provocative report led to the adoption of an anti-Iranian resolution by the IAEA Board of Governors, and the issuance of a resolution against Tehran's peaceful nuclear program paved the way for American and Zionist aggression against Iran.

Back on June 24, EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas said that all further escalation must be avoided.

In her reaction to a ceasefire reached between Iran and the Zionist regime, Kallas, in her X account, wrote that any further escalation should be avoided.

Without condemning the Israeli regime act of aggression against Iran, she noted that announcement of ceasefire between Iran and Israeli regime is good news although it is fragile ceasefire.

Without considering the nature of Israeli regime in breaching promise in any deal, Kallas called on all parties to stand behind this truce and avoid further violence.

