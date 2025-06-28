  1. Politics
Grossi abetting ‘more war crimes’: Zarif

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – Former Iranian foreign minister Mohhamd Javad Zarif has criticized the IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi for helping the slaughter of innocent people and abetting more war crimes.

Former Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad-Javad Zarif says that the secretary-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has helped the slaughter of innocent people and is now abetting more war crimes.

“Having abetted the slaughter of innocents thru his fictitious I.A.E.A. report, @rafaelmgrossi is now conspiring to abet more war crimes through his reckless musing that Iran is hiding uranium at World Heritage Sites in Isfahan,” Zarif wrote on his X account on Friday.

“IAEA should rid itself of this disgrace. #Fire_Grossi.”

