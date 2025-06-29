Envoy urges IMO to condemn assassination of martyred Seafarer

In a letter addressed to the IMO Secretary-General, Seyed Ali Mousavi, Iran’s Permanent Representative, described the 23 June missile strike as a “cowardly terrorist act.” The attack struck a residential home in Astaneh Ashrafieh, a peaceful northern Iranian town, far from any military or nuclear site.

Twelve civilians were killed, including Hamed Saber — a senior officer and former seafarer who served in the Seafarers Affairs Division of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation (PMO). He was widely respected in Iran’s maritime sector for his dedication to the welfare and education of seafarers.

Saber was killed alongside his son, wife, elderly parents, sister, niece, brother-in-law, and other relatives. “This was not collateral damage but the deliberate assassination of an entire civilian family,” Mousavi wrote.

He labelled the incident as “a calculated act of terrorism” in line with Israel’s broader policy of targeting civilians, linking it to ongoing actions in Gaza.

Violation of International and Maritime Norms

Mousavi denounced the attack as a flagrant breach of international law and humanitarian principles. He expressed deep concern that such assaults are taking place with the backing of certain states, creating an environment of impunity and endangering the lives of seafarers and their families, even far from conflict zones.

IMO Asked to Act

In closing, the ambassador urged the IMO to formally condemn the killing of the Iranian maritime officer. He honoured the memory of Hamed Saber and his family and expressed hope for accountability and justice against those responsible.

