Parliament speaker scorns Trump’s anti-Iran rhetoric

Addressing a Sunday session of the Parliament, Ghalibaf said the “paradoxical messages and fake news” from foreign politicians, particularly the “unrespectable president of the US”, have become a key element of the enemy’s psychological warfare.

“The contradictory stances and disrespectful rhetoric by that gambler politician (Donald Trump) lack any credibility, as all of his efforts are merely a psychological operation to foment disappointment and fear among the people and disrupt the Iranian officials’ decision-making,” he said.

Ghalibaf reminded the enemies that Iranians will never back off from protecting their homeland, saying the traitors and mercenaries will be consigned to the dustbin of history.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 brought the fighting to a halt.

