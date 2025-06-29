Leader’s advisor Shamkhani recounts surviving Israeli strike

Shamkhani, the former top security official of the Islamic Republic, who was severely injured in an Israeli terrorist aggression against Iran on June 13, made the remarks in a televised interview on Sunday, as he revealed details of the failed assassination attempt by the occupying regime against him, according to Press TV.

Shamkhani further warned against relying on negotiations with the United States, stating that Tehran had realized from the beginning that indirect talks with Washington were not genuinely aimed at achieving an agreement.

He went on to say that the US sought to use the talks to create an atmosphere conducive to internal agitation and destabilization within the country, “but the Iranian people are wise and have disappointed the enemy.”

Shamkhani described the solidarity shown by the public in the aftermath of recent events as a sign of deep awareness rather than emotional reaction, saying that “This unity reflects recognition of the enemy’s goals and Iran’s importance.”

He stressed that Iran’s leadership has been fully prepared for any scenario, noting that all operations were carried out according to pre-established plans.

This preparedness reflected the country’s robust military and security posture against any form of escalation or infiltration, he added.

The top advisor went on to say that he remained conscious during the operation and immediately began planning how to survive.

“I was alert from the first moment and tried to design a way out. I was not afraid,” he said, noting that similar threats in the past had prepared him for such situations.

Shamkhani said his wife and son were also injured during the attack, adding that he was unable to speak clearly at the time due to oxygen pressure and the shock of the situation.

He also acknowledged that he suffered internal physical damage as a result of the Israeli attack, but said the Israelis have falsely claimed that his legs were amputated.

Shamkhani further noted that he is aware why the Israelis have targeted him, but cannot reveal it at this stage.

“I had taught them a harsh lesson,” he said.

Shamkhani made his first public appearance since the failed assassination attempt on Saturday in the funeral procession of 60 martyrs who lost their lives in the 12-day aggression by Israel and the US against the Islamic Republic.

Israeli media had claimed Shamkhani was targeted and killed in an Israeli assassination at the start of the aggression on Iran.

