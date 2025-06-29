Iran engaged under 5% of defensive might against Israel

Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Naghdi, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s deputy commander for coordination, made the remarks during a televised interview on Saturday.

“Less than five percent of our country’s defensive capacity was actually activated” during Iran’s counterstrikes against the Israeli regime, he noted.

“And by ‘activated’ I do not mean ‘spent.’ It merely means that five percent of our defense units became engaged with the enemy,” the official stated, Press TV reported.

“This means our principal capabilities remain untouched and have not entered the fray at all,” he noted, reasserting, “The full magnitude of our forces has yet to reveal itself; it has not even come onto the stage [yet].”

The Israeli regime launched the warfare on June 13, prompting Iran to respond with a whopping number of ballistic missiles, including hypersonic variants, which were fired towards strategic nuclear, military, and industrial targets across the occupied Palestinian territories.

A flurry of footage was circulated online during the retaliation and throughout its aftermath, showing the sheer extent of the damage inflicted on the targets that included the very airbases from which the regime had initiated its assaults.

Earlier, military experts cited by many Western media outlets noted how, besides the full range of the regime’s missile systems, the United States – Tel Aviv’s biggest ally – had also lent full-on support behind its attempts at minimizing the damage from the Iranian reprisal.

According to the experts, the US activated no less than two of its seven-strong much-hyped THAAD missile platforms throughout the globe to deflect the Iranian counterblows throughout the war’s 12-day span.

The support operations, they added, cost Washington more than $800 million.

According to Naghdi – while the retaliation relied mainly on Iran’s air defense capabilities – the strength of the country’s armed forces principally rests in its ground forces.

“We are well-equipped to fight. Perhaps we could keep attacking the enemy like this for several years, striking them with missiles at this same pace,” he added.

MNA/