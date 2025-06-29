FM praises Iranians for resistance against Israeli aggression

After attending the funeral procession of Iranians who lost their lives during the Israeli strikes on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Saturday, Araghchi wrote on his Instagram account, “Although the loss of the martyrs is painful and heart-wrenching, their memory and legacy remain alive in the hearts of the awakened, brave generations, as well as the faithful people who will continue their path.”

“Facilities and structures, regardless of their importance and value, can be rebuilt with even greater splendor and strength over time, even if it takes years. However, the pride of a nation is more precious than anything else. Today, Iranians, through their heroic resistance against two nuclear-armed regimes, have safeguarded their dignity and honor. They now look to the future with greater pride, glory, and steadfastness than ever before,” he added.

“In the millennia-long glorious history of Iran, these twelve days will shine like a jewel atop the crown of resistance. History will record that Iranians gave blood, not land; they lost their loved ones, but they did not lose their honor. They stood firm under a rain of thousands-ton bombs but never surrendered. Iran, my homeland, is a stranger to the word ‘surrender.’ This year, the cry of ‘Hayhat minna al zilla’ (never to humiliation) resonates louder than ever during the month of Muharram,” the top Iranian diplomat noted.

On June 13, the Israeli regime launched an unprovoked attack on Iran, striking nuclear, military, and civilian sites, killing over 600 people, including top military commanders, scientists, and civilians.

Iran rapidly retaliated, and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force launched 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes in Operation True Promise III, resulting in significant damage across occupied territories.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA/IRN85875105