President hails nation's unity in martyrs' funeral procession

After attending the funeral procession for Iranians who lost their lives during the Israeli strikes on Iran, Pezeshkian shared on his X account on Saturday, “With love, you [people] bid farewell to the martyrs of the homeland, and the world heard the voice of our unity.”

He added, “We have learned from Imam Hussein (PBUH) never to accept humiliation and never to bow to oppression.”

Pezeshkian concluded, “Serving such a noble and freedom-seeking people is the greatest honor of my life. Long live Iran, forever.”

The funeral procession of Iranians who lost their lives during Israeli strikes on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran was held in the capital city, Tehran, on June 28, 2025. Mourners rallied from Enghelab Square to Azadi Square, and chanted slogans against the Israeli regime and the United States.

On June 13, the Israeli regime launched an unprovoked attack on Iran, striking nuclear, military, and civilian sites, killing over 600 people, including top military commanders, scientists, and civilians.

MNA/IRN85875201