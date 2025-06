Speaking to reporters during a funeral ceremony held in Tehran on Saturday for the martyrs of recent Israeli war on Iran, Brigadier General Ismail Ghaani said that “We have been successful so far, and from now on, we will continue to move forward with success."

The IRGC Quds Force commander stressed the need for keeping unity as usual behind the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, saying "If we all follow the on the path of Leader, everything will be fine."

