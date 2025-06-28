Iran to bar Grossi, IAEA cameras from nuclear sites

Hamid Reza Haji Babaei, Vice Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, said on Saturday that Iran’s decision stems from the discovery of sensitive facility data within documents obtained from the Israeli regime.

Speaking at a ceremony honoring the martyrdom of Ayatollah Beheshti and judiciary officials, he added, “The recent 12-day war is a continuation of the 47-year-old hostilities led by the United States against the Iranian nation. The core of this enmity is not about missiles or the nuclear program—it’s about the people of Iran.”

He continued, “The U.S. fears a 90-million-strong nation with a 7,000-year-old civilization that won’t allow American dominance in the region.”

Haji Babaei praised Iran’s armed forces and the strategic leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, stating, “In the end, it was the (Iranian) people who made the final stand. The more the enemy escalates, the stronger the people will respond.”

Referring to the early days of the war, he said the enemy tried to assassinate Iran’s commanders to destabilize the management—just as they had done on June 28, 1981, when they killed Ayatollah Beheshti and judiciary officials, and later assassinated President Rajaei.

“The enemy believes Iran cannot be governed and should be fragmented. They aim to fuel ethnic tensions and falsely assumed that 70 percent of the Iranian population would side with them,” he concluded.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

