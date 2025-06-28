  1. Culture
Nine Iranian journalists martyred during Israeli aggression

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – An Iranain body has said in a report that as many as nine journalists were martyred during the recent 12-day war by the Zionist regime.

The head of Basij Media Organization Morteza Kar Amouzian said in an interview in Tehran on Saturday that "as many as nine of the country's journalists were martyred in direct and targeted attacks by the Zionist regime."

"In this 12-day war, more than 10 journalists were also injured, whose treatment is still underway," he added.

"Kar Amouzian also noted that "According to Article 8, paragraph 2, of the Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), attacks on journalists is a war crime. This act is also a clear violation of the Geneva Convention (IV) on Civilians, 1949 as well as the Article 52 of Additional Protocol I to the Fourth Geneva Convention, which requires the protection of civilian objects and media staff," he further underlined.

"This anti-media crime should not be ingnored by global media. The Basij Media Organization, in cooperation with relevant bodies, will pursue legal and international prosecution of the perpetrators behind such attacks to bring them to justice," the head of the Iranian body also underscored.

