Iran has right to peaceful use of nuclear energy under NPT

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told Al Jazeera in an interview on Wednesday that Iranian parliament had voted to suspend – but not end – cooperation with the IAEA, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog.

He said the US had “torpedoed diplomacy” and could no longer be trusted, citing extensive damage to nuclear infrastructure. He reaffirmed Iran’s right to pursue peaceful nuclear energy under the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Addressing the parliamentary bill, Baghaei said it sets conditions for Iran’s future engagement with the IAEA, including guarantees for the safety and security of Iranian scientists and nuclear facilities.

Iran’s parliament has passed a bill that would effectively suspend the country’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as Iran insists it will not give up its civilian nuclear program in the wake of massive attacks on the country by Israel and the United States.

The move on Wednesday comes after a ceasefire between Iran and Israel ended 12 days of fierce clashes – including an intensive US military intervention that struck three Iranian nuclear facilities on Sunday.

