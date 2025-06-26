US, West exercise all pressures to deprive Iran of its rights

Abbas Arahchi made the comments while visiting the national Iranian TV's Glassy Building which was attacked in the recent Israeli regime's aggression in Tehran on Thursday evening.

Araghchi said that the incumbent US president Donald Trump re-imposed the 2018 Maximum Pressure Campaign since he assumed the White House in January this year to make Iran give up its rights.

The minister said that Trump's admisnitration intensified its anti-Iran campaign since the start of his second term using different threats and imposing new sanctions.

"In the recent negotiations, they tried to lure us into giving up the rights of our nation. When some certain events occurred, they imposed war and unleashed the criminal Zionist regime to carry out attacks," the minister said.

Araghchi also hailed the nation's outsanding resistance against Israeli and US aggression, saying as the Leader earlier in the day said that, Iran will not surrender and will defend its positions firmly.

"Our argument was quite clear; we announced that we were engaged in negotiation, but the other side launched an attack, which was totally senseless lacking any reason or legitimacy. We declared such an attack must be stopped without any preconditions so that the path to diplomacy can be opened again."

The minister further noted that the US and Israeli aggression on Iran drew widspread condemnation in the world because Iran's argument was quite sensible.

MNA/6512801