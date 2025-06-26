FM urges Europe to take a responsible stance toward Israel

Araghchi made these comments during a phone conversation with his Polish counterpart, Radoslaw Sikorski, on Thursday.

He called for a fair and responsible European response to the Israeli regime’s ongoing roguery in the region.

Detailing the regime’s aggression against Iran, which included terrorism and assassinations of military figures, academics, and civilians, as well as attacks on infrastructure, peaceful nuclear facilities, and residential areas across various cities, Araqchi said that Israel’s assault constitutes a clear act of aggression under Article 39 of the U.N. Charter and a violation of Article 2(4) of the same charter.

He emphasized that the international community has the responsibility to take a firm stance and that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) should not only condemn the aggression but also hold the perpetrator accountable.

Referring to the Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, he called them serious violations of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and related U.N.S.C. resolutions. He argued that such actions undermine the rule of law, diplomacy, and the non-proliferation regime, adding that the consequences of these actions fall squarely on the shoulders of both the attackers and their defenders.

Citing Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, Araqchi emphasized Iran’s right to self-defense and said that the Iranian Armed Forces have shown their resolve to stand against foreign aggression and remain fully prepared to respond decisively to any further attacks by the Israeli regime or its supporters.

Criticizing certain European countries for supporting Israel and failing to condemn the attacks by Israel and the United States, Araqchi urged them to act responsibly against the roguery of the regime in the region.

He also said that the U.S. and certain European states’ unconditional support for Israel has emboldened the regime to continue its genocide in the occupied Palestine and its aggressions against Lebanon and Syria.

The Polish foreign minister, for his part, welcomed the ceasefire and expressed hope that it would help reduce tensions in the Middle East. He also thanked Iran for its efforts to strengthen consular cooperation between the two countries.

