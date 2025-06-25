  1. Politics
Jun 25, 2025, 6:02 PM

Iran slams NATO chief’s brazen admiration for US aggression

Iran slams NATO chief’s brazen admiration for US aggression

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei took a swipe at the Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte for congratulating the US president for a recent American act of military aggression against Iran.

"It is disgraceful, despicable and irresponsible for #NATO's SG to congratulate a 'truly extraordinary' criminal act of aggression against a sovereign State," Baghaei wrote on X.

"Who endorses an injustice lacks integrity. Who supports a crime is regarded as complicit," he stressed.

While the Israeli regime waged its war of aggression against Iran on June 13, the U.S. stepped in and launched aerial attacks on three nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan early Sunday.

Iran has said it reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interests, and people, with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) declaring that the attack violated the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and would not prevent Iran from developing its peaceful nuclear program.

MNA/

News ID 233661

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News