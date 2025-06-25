Iran slams NATO chief’s brazen admiration for US aggression

"It is disgraceful, despicable and irresponsible for #NATO's SG to congratulate a 'truly extraordinary' criminal act of aggression against a sovereign State," Baghaei wrote on X.

"Who endorses an injustice lacks integrity. Who supports a crime is regarded as complicit," he stressed.

While the Israeli regime waged its war of aggression against Iran on June 13, the U.S. stepped in and launched aerial attacks on three nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan early Sunday.

Iran has said it reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interests, and people, with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) declaring that the attack violated the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and would not prevent Iran from developing its peaceful nuclear program.

MNA/