Israeli strikes leave 627 dead, 4,870 wounded across Iran

Hossein Kermanpour, head of public relations at the Health Ministry, announced the figures on the social media platform X.

The capital, Tehran, and Kermanshah in Western Iran suffered the highest number of fatalities and injuries, he said.

Other heavily affected provinces include Khuzestan, Lorestan, Isfahan, Markazi, East Azarbaijan, Hamedan, Zanjan, and Gilan, which rank third to tenth in terms of casualties.

He added that 86.1% of those killed lost their lives at the scene of the strikes, while 13.9% died on the way to or upon arrival at hospitals, showing the severity of the destruction caused by the blasts, debris, and fire.

The Israeli regime launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13, killing top military commanders and nuclear scientists in targeted strikes before bombing nuclear, military, and civilian infrastructure as well as residential buildings in Tehran and other provinces.

The Iranian Armed Forces responded with waves of retaliatory missile strikes, hitting targets deep inside the occupied territories and forcing the Israeli regime to cease fire after 12 days.

