Geneva talks good opportunity to achieve diplomatic solution

Speaking ahead of his departure to Geneva for holding nuclear talks with Iran along with his German and French counterparts and also EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas, he said that Geneva talks is a good chance to achieve a diplomatic solution with Tehran as Israeli aggression against Iran is ongoing.

He stressed that Iran should never access to the nuclear weapon, adding that the negotiating parties would achieve a diplomatic solution within the next two weeks.

This is while that Iran has time and again said that it is not seeking to build nuclear weapons and the US information community has also confirmed that Iran has no intention to build nuclear weapon.

Even, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has admitted that no evidence has so far been found indicating that Iran is trying to access nuclear weapons.

It is high time that the dangerous scenes of war should be terminated in the West Asia, Lammy said, noting that intensification of tension in the region is not in favor of anyone.

This is while that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has announced that Washington wanted Iran to hold talks but "We refrained" while Iran has no problem to hold talks with other parties.

Any talk about ending war by Iran is meaningless until Israeli aggression against Iran is stopped, he underlined.

MA/6505394