Iraqi FM hails ceasefire for sake of regional peace

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry emphasized its sustainable support from the peaceful and diplomatic ways in confronting the crises in the region that ensure the security of the regional nations and avoid the expansion of conflict in the region as well.

In addition, the ministry stressed the need to fully comply with the implementation of ceasefire which has paramount significance in alleviating the tension and paving the suitable way for the resumption of dialogues.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry also congratulated the Islamic Republic of Iran over a ceasefire reached between Iran and Iraq, expressing hope that this move is an outset for settling the ongoing tensions in the West Asian region through the peaceful and diplomatic ways.

MA/6510913