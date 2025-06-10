10 dead in Austria school shooting: mayor

Several students and at least one adult, as well as the suspected shooter, were among the dead, mayor Elke Kahr confirmed to Austrian press agency APA.

School shootings are much more rare in Europe than in the United States, but in recent years Europe has been shaken by attacks at schools and universities, that were not connected to terrorism.

"Currently, a police operation is underway... The reason for the deployment was that gunshots were heard in the building," the police said on X, confirming the attack in the city of Graz.

Police and interior ministry officials could not immediately be reached by AFP.

"The situation is very unclear at the moment," police sources told Austria's APA news agency.

EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas declared herself "deeply shocked" Tuesday by reports of the shooting.

"Every child should feel safe at school and be able to learn free from fear and violence," Kallas posted on X. "My thoughts are with the victims, their families and the Austrian people in this dark moment."

