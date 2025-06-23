US embassy in Qatar calls on Americans to take shelter

In a notice issued through emails to American citizens, the US embassy in Qatar has called on the citizens to take shelters in their residence for fear of Iran's retaliation until further notice.

The US officials were cited by the American media yesterday after aggression on Iranian nuclear sites that the next 48 hours were worring.

US aggression on the Iranain uclear facilities were illegal according to the international law and the IAEA and drew huge condmnation from the international community.

