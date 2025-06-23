Trump Fascist, White-Collar Second-Generation Criminal

Speaking with Negaheno Evern Shwapp described Trump as a stupid opportunist and a white-collar second-generation criminal whose views are with those of his party that advocate the Zionist regime.

Shwapp believes that Trump’s policies are crude and violate international laws. He also believes that whatever Trump decides on the war against Iran will be damaging and reminded, “Dispatching forces can be even more dangerous but he will not do that.”

This American figure said, “Trump made contradictory remarks in his speech for he is more stupid than to understand the complex realities of the middle east.”

With regards to the political consequences of America’s partnership in the war against Iran and its damages he reiterated, “We are in a foggy situation of war; we don’t know specially that we don’t know the nature of America’s intervention and its long-term consequences.”

He believes that "even if the US efforts for toppling Iran’s regime appears to be positive, the war is illegitimate."

MNA/