Iran won’t halt nuclear program, uranium enrichment:Deputy FM

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi condemned the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities as a flagrant act of aggression and a crime, stressing that the country’s peaceful nuclear program will not be brought to a halt.

In an interview with Germany’s ARD broadcaster on Sunday, Takht Ravanchi refuted the idea of a halt to Iran’s nuclear activities, including uranium enrichment.

Dismissing calls for a complete halt to Iran’s nuclear program, he said, "We are sincere members of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)."

Iran has pursued uranium enrichment for the peaceful use of nuclear energy on this basis, he told the ‘Bericht aus Berlin’ program.

"No one can tell us what we should and should not do as long as we remain within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty," Takht Ravanchi emphasized.

The deputy foreign minister did not comment on the damage to nuclear facilities as a result of the US military strike.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and has been striking Iran’s military and nuclear sites, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan early Sunday.

The Iranian officials said Tehran reserves the right to resort to its own options for reaction to the US attacks.

RHM/