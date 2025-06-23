Iran has the right to peaceful nuclear technology: Zakharova

Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, says that Iran has the right to use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, like any other country.

Zakharova stressed that the non-diversion of Iran’s nuclear program has been repeatedly verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.).

Tehran has repeatedly stated that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons, a fact that has been confirmed by the I.A.E.A., she reiterated.

Reacting to U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance claims that that Russia and China oppose Iran’s acquisition of nuclear weapons., Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel that Moscow and Beijing demand that the United States not interfere in their internal affairs, adding that if someone is to speak on behalf of Russia and China, it would be better to start by emphasizing the need to stop supplying deadly missiles to the terrorist regime in Kyiv or militarizing the island of Taiwan.

Russia and China have strongly condemned the U.S. and the Israeli regime’s aggression against Iran in their statements, she noted.

Zakharova went on to say that the only nuclear-armed entity in the Middle East is Israel, which has repeatedly ignored efforts to establish a nuclear-weapon-free zone.

This is while Iran does not possess such weapons but is being targeted by the U.S. and Israel, she said.

In the early hours of Sunday (June 21), the United States joined Netanyahu’s war against Iran by attacking three nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Early on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed American B-2 bombers had conducted airstrikes on the three Iranian nuclear facilities. Meanwhile, all U.S. bases in the West Asia region have been put on high alert in anticipation of Iran’s response to the United States’ entry into the Israeli war of aggression on Iran.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said in a statement that enemies have struck nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan in contravention of international law, the Non-Proliferation Treaty in particular.

“The international community is expected to, while condemning the [instances of] lawlessness based on the law of the jungle, accompany Iran in reclaiming its rights,” the statement reads.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi also in a X message said, “In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people.”